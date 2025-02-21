Bengaluru, February 21: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Koramangala, police said on Friday. All four accused involved in the incident that occurred around midnight on Thursday were arrested, they added. The woman works in catering services and serves food at events, police said. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was waiting at Jyothi Nivas College junction when four men in their 20s approached her and started a conversation. After befriending her, they invited her to dinner at a hotel, police added.

After dinner, they allegedly made sexual advances toward her and gang-raped her on the terrace of a private hotel. They then 'threatened' her not to disclose the incident to anyone and released her around 6 am on Friday, a senior police officer said. After reaching home, she narrated the incident to her husband and informed the police, he added. All the suspects hail from another state and work in hotels, he said. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Gang Raped by 4 Known Youths at Private Hotel’s Terrace Near Jyothi Nivas College, 1 Detained.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case at Koramangala police station under Section 70 (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused," Joint Commissioner (East) Ramesh Banoth told PTI. Sharing details about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Sarah Fathima told reporters, "We got the information around 7.30 am to 8 am and registered a case. Four youth were involved and all of them have been arrested." A medical examination of the victim was conducted, police said adding that she is doing fine now. Bengaluru Shocker: Madrasa In-Charge Arrested for Brutally Assaulting Girl Students Studying at Institution Over Minor Mistakes.

"We have to find out why she went with them. As per the preliminary investigation, they (the accused) had gone there to meet their friend. We have to investigate whether they know each other. The woman is from Delhi and has settled here with her husband," Fathima said. Three of the accused are from West Bengal and another is from Uttarakhand, the DCP said. They work as chefs, waiters, and helpers at hotels. When asked whether the accused were drunk, police said the matter was under investigation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.