Kohima, Jun 10 (PTI) The Nagaland government has constituted a Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (NPI), sources said.

The committee to be headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as chairman with DyCM and Leader of BJP Legislature Party Y Patton and Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang of NPF as the Co-Convenors would also include four members each from Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP, Naga People's Front (NPF) and Independent MLA was constituted during a meeting held here on Wednesday, the sources said.

Though no official notification has been issued so far, social media messages circulating reads "Core Committee constituted to further pursue the Naga political issue. The committee will be headed by CM Neiphiu Rio as the Chairman along with Deputy CM Y Patton and TR Zeliang, LoP as the Co- Convenors. It will also consist of members from NDPP, BJP, Independents and Opposition NPF."

Confirming the constitution of the Core Committee on NPI, Minister for Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imma Along on Thursday said it was constituted on Wednesday during a meeting.

Leader of Opposition T R Zeliang also said yes, but added that the opposition is yet to receive any official notification.

Meanwhile, the sources said that the first official meeting of the Core Committee has been fixed for June 19 to deliberate the way forward on the vexed Naga issue.

The NPF had moved out of the existing Joint Legislators Forum (JLF) on the Naga issue of the State Assembly in August 2020 stating that it has "failed" to make any progress to resolve the vexed Naga issue.

Since then, NPF had been demanding the formation of an all party forum headed by CM with a working committee in place.

