Kohima, Oct 28 (PTI) Nagaland has a total of 12,97,573 electors as per the draft photo electoral roll published by the state election department.

The draft electoral roll is for 59 out of the 60 Assembly constituencies in the state as the revision activities for electoral roll have been suspended for the Tapi seat in view of the November 7 bye-election, stated a release issued by Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland, Vyasan R on Friday.

The total electors as per the draft roll, 2024, excluding Tapi, includes 7,827 service voters, 6,51,041 male electors and 6,46,532 female voters, he said.

The CEO said that the filing of claims and objections has begun and the last date is December 9.

Special claims and objection camps will be held in all the polling stations on November 3, 4, 17 and 18, he said.

Citizens can file claims and objections with the concerned Booth Level Officer or with the AERO and ERO, he said.

Forms are available for download on ECI and the CEO's website while online applications can also be filed/submitted through voters.eci.gov.in or mobile app – VHA (voter helpline app) available for download in Google Play Store and Apple app store, he said.

The CEO also informed that the draft photo electoral rolls, 2024 is accessible on the website of the CEO, Nagaland under the following URL - General Electors: https://ceo.nagaland.gov.in/DownloadEroll and Service Electors: https://ceo.nagaland.gov.in/ServiceElectors

The final photo electoral roll for the state will be published on January 10, 2024, Vyasan said.

