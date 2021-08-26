Kohima, Aug 26 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,778 on Thursday as 60 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Zunheboto district registered the highest number of infections at 17, followed by Dimapur at 12, and Kohima and Mokokchung at 10 each.

No demise was reported during the day keeping the coronavirus death toll at 612, it said.

Nagaland now has 845 active cases, while 27,457 people have recovered from the infection, including 84 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients has improved to 92.20 per cent from 92.10 per cent on Wednesday.

Altogether 864 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

The state has tested 3,11,636 samples for COVID-19 and inoculated 8,43,564 people thus far.

