Kohima, Feb 5 (PTI) With two days left for filing of nomination for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election, only six candidates of different political parties have submitted their papers so far, an official said on Sunday.

Of the six, two are from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and one from its ally BJP. There are also two Independents while one contestant belongs to the Rising People's Party, a new entrant in Nagaland politics.

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement in their bid to return to power for the second time in a row in the northeastern state having a 60-member assembly.

The Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) has announced 22 candidates and the Congress released the names of 25 nominees so far.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), National Peoples' Party, Nationalist Congress Party and several others have also named their candidates.

Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations.

