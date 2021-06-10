Kohima, Jun 10 (PTI) Nagaland recorded more COVID-19 recoveries than new COVID-19 infections for the fifth day consecutive day on Thursday, a health official said.

While 117 patients recovered during the day, 113 new infections were reported taking the COVID-19 caseload to 23,350 on Thursday, the health official said.

The caseload includes 3,877 active cases and 654 COVID-19 patients who have migrated to other states.

The death of six more patients two each in Dimapur and Phek, and one each in Kohima and Mokokchung districts has increased the toll to 441, of which 14 are due to other diseases, he said.

"113 positive cases detected today 47 Mokokchung, 22 Dimapur, 17 Tuensang, 13 Kohima, 5 Phek, 4 Mon, 2 Wokha, 2 Zunheboto and 1 Kiphire," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The number of patients who have been cured of the disease has risen to 18,378.

The recovery rate has improved to 78.70 per cent on Thursday from 78.59 per cent on Wednesday, he said.

A total of 2,03,922 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Nagaland.

It includes 92,940 through RT-PCR, 57,866 through TrueNat, and 53,116 through Rapid Antigen Test, Dr. Kikon said.

As of Thursday, Nagaland has administered a total of 3,28,397 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 2,63,974 people, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

Of the 2,63, 974 beneficiaries, 54,424 people have received the second dose.

