Kohima, Oct 21 (PTI) Nagaland has reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, including 46 armed forces personnel, pushing the state's tally to 8,139, a health department official said here on Wednesday.

The state now has 1,682 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27; Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to Hold Talks With S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

"119 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today are Dimapur 90, Kohima 20, Mon 5 and Peren 4," Health and Family Welfare Minister, S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

"Also, 93 positive patients have recovered Kohima 66, Dimapur 26 and Phek 1," he said.

Also Read | INS Kavaratti to be Commissioned Into Indian Navy by General MM Naravane at Vishakhapatnam Tomorrow; Know All Details About Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette.

A total of 6,360 patients have recovered from COVID- 19 so far, said Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The recovery rate in the state is at 78.14 per cent, he said.

So far 29 COVID-19 infected patients have died in the state, he said, adding that 22 have died of contagion, and six deaths are not related to COVID-19 and another is still under investigation.

Altogether 68 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 4,440 followed by Kohima (2,482), Mon (450), Peren (302), Zunheboto (130), Tuensang (141), Mokokchung (103), Phek (36), Wokha (26), Longleng (16), and Kiphire district (13).

Of the total 8,139 COVID-19 cases, 3,613 are armed forces and security personnel, 2,512 traced contacts, 1,617 returnees from other states and 397 frontline workers, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)