Kohima, Jul 31 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 27,872 on Saturday as 159 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 565, a health bulletin said.

Kohima district registered the highest number of new cases at 61, followed by Dimapur (47) and Tuensang (26), it said.

Dimapur recorded the highest number of fresh fatalities at three, followed by one each in Mon and Wokha districts.

The state now has 1,329 active cases, while the total number of recoveries increased to 25,193 as 95 more people were cured of the disease. As many as 784 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 90.39 per cent.

The state has tested over 2.63 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated 6.16 lakh people thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)