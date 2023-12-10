Kohima, Dec 10 (PTI) The 10-day Hornbill Festival, the annual tourism promotional event of the Nagaland government, concluded on Sunday with visitors, including tourists, participating in 'Unity Dance' around a large bonfire to the tune of Naga folk songs.

Guests including United States Consul General Melinda Pavek, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming, Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along and Miss Nagaland 2023 Neiketuno Sechü lit the bonfire to mark the closing of the 24th edition of the festival at the picturesque Naga Heritage Village at Kisama.

Addressing the visitors, Fleming said the UK looks towards collaboration with Nagaland not only in the field of culture but also in education, skill-training, horticulture, agro-tech, sports, besides tourism.

He said the UK and Nagaland share a love for music and musicians from the European country have been earlier part of Hornbill Festival under the auspice of the British Council.

Fleming said the UK is keen also to explore the tourism potential of Nagaland and that he would come again after the festival to hold meetings with state government representatives.

Pavek said December 10 also marks the 75th anniversary of the universal declaration of human rights, which enshrines inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being.

She said festivals like Hornbill, where all major Naga tribes are represented together, are a way of preserving the unique cultures that make this state special.

The Hornbill Festival may be one of the first in India and the Northeast that included representatives from US Tribal Nations, but it won't be the last, she said.

Along, while delivering the closing remark, said the festival witnessed a remarkable coming together of diverse communities, each representing a unique facet, to weave a beautiful picture of cultural richness.

