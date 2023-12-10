Raipur, December 10: Chhattisgarh new Chief Minister-designate Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government. Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh on Sunday afternoon after a key meeting of the BJP's newly-elected 54 MLAs in the state was held in Raipur.

Tribal leader and former Union Minister Sai said that the Bharatiya Janata party will work with honesty to gain everyone's faith and vowed to fulfil guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "With all honesty I will work for 'Sabka Vishwas' and the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfil the promises," Vishnu Deo Sai said. Chhattisgarh New CM: Former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai Selected as New Chief Minister of State (Watch Video).

Chhattisgarh CM-Designate Vishnu Deo Sai Meets Governor

Sai won the recently concluded assembly polls from Kunkuri in north Chhattisgarh, a region the BJP has swept. He won the Kunkuri Assembly seat with a total of 87,604 votes. Sai is a prominent figure in the BJP and has held various positions, including being the former state chief and former union minister.

Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community which has a sizable presence in the Durg, Raipur and Bilaspur divisions. He served as State President of the party for Chhattisgarh from 2020 until 2022. He was the Union Minister of State for Mines, Steel in the first PM Modi cabinet. He is highly regarded among tribal voters. Earlier, BJP central observers Sarbananda Sonowal and Arjun Munda held a meeting in Raipur. Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP's Tribal Leader.

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

