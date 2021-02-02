Kohima, Feb 2 (PTI) Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, pushing the infection tally to 12,101 on Tuesday, an official said.

The new cases were reported from Dimapur, Director of Health and Family Welfare Denis Hangsing said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 55, while 11,810 people have recovered from the infection, he said.

Eighty-eight people have died, while 148 patients have migrated to other states so far, he said.

Out of the confirmed cases, 4,995 are traced contacts, 4,672 are armed forces personnel, 1,861 returnees from other states and 573 frontline workers, Hangsing said.

A total of 1,25,210 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he added.

