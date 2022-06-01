Nagpur, Jun 1 (PTI) Nagpur Police nabbed 62 undertrial prisoners who failed to return to the central jail even after the expiry of their parole granted to them during the COVID-19 pandemic, a top officer said on Wednesday.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 16.6 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in April.

These prisoners are now sent back to the Nagpur Central Jail.

Also Read | KK Death Impact: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata After Controversy Over Concert Arrangements.

They were released on parole last year to decongest jails during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said a special operation was conducted after preparing a list of such prisoners from the Central Jail.

He said ten undertrial prisoners are yet to be nabbed.

The police have prepared a list of 48 prisoners whose parole period will come to end this month. The concerned police station officers have been tasked to send the prisoner back to jail on the last day of his parole, Kumar added.

Parole is given to a prisoner for a specific reason like the death of a relative or to attend the marriage of a family member, and is subject to the prisoner's conduct in the jail.

An officer of the Nagpur Central Jail said 493 prisoners from Nagpur city and district, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts are absconding after their parole expired.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)