Nagpur, Jul 15 (PTI)Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 66 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count to 2,571, a district official said.

The overall death toll stood at 40, including 25 fatalities in Nagpur city and 15 outside the city limits, he said.

The number of the recovered patients stood at 1,620.

