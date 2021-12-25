Nagpur, Dec 25 (PTI) A factory worker in Kalamna in Nagpur was killed after being run over by a crane, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccination for Children Aged 15-18 Years to Start From January 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

Pawan Yerne (21) was sitting in the factory campus around 4pm on Friday when the crane driver lost control and crushed him, said an official.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Citizens on Rising Omicron Cases Says Don’t Panic, Be Alert.

Drive Anil Shende (62) has been booked for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)