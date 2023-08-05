Nagpur, Aug 5 (PTI) The prime accused in a double-murder case in Nagpur city of Maharashtra has been booked for falsely claiming to be a NASA scientist and duping youths under the pretext of offering them jobs at the Regional Remote Sensing Centre here, police said on Saturday.

According to a police officer, the accused Omkar Talmale had cheated several jobless youths of at least Rs 5.31 crore.

He has been booked on charges of cheating, forgery, and embezzlement.

Talmale (25) is the prime accused in the murder case of two city-based traders. He was arrested last month.

"Talmale falsely claimed himself to be a junior scientist at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He promised an appointment at the Regional Remote Sensing Centre located at Wadi in Nagpur in lieu of money to one of the complainants who has lodged an FIR. He used this modus operandi to dupe at least 111 jobless youths for Rs 5.31 crore over two years," the officer said.

He had sent fake appointment letters and emails to one of the complainants known to him.

Talmale used to operate a wooden sculpture manufacturing unit in the MIDC area in Nagpur.

He and five others were arrested after they allegedly gunned down traders duo Nirala Kumar (43) and Ambarish Gole (40) on the night of July 25 at a farmhouse over some rivalry.

They later burnt the bodies to destroy evidence, police had said quoting the FIR.

National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) is one of the primary centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space (DOS).

