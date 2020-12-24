Nagpur, Dec 24 (PTI) Nagpur district on Thursday registered 353 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,21,346, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said seven more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 3,878.

Also, 336 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,13,307, it said.

The number of coronavirus patients currently under treatment in the district stood at 4,161, the release said.

A total of 4,093 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of samples examined so far in the district to 9,02,030, it said.

