Nagpur, Feb 2 (PTI) Nagpur district added 224 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 1,34,716, while the toll increased by six and the number of people discharged by 327, an official said.

The district has so far seen 4,171 deaths, and 1,27,399 people recovering, leaving it with 3,146 active cases, he added.

With 3,884 samples being examined on Tuesday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 10,71,140, the official said.

Meanwhile, the target achieved during the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Tuesday was 57 per cent in Nagpur rural, officials added.

