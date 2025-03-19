Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Cyber has identified and reported more than 140 objectionable contents, including posts and videos, across social media platforms aimed at inciting communal unrest regarding the Nagpur violence, officials said on Wednesday.

These videos and posts were found uploaded on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, an official said.

Also Read | Tripura Shocker: Physically Challenged Woman Gang-Raped by Husband and His Aides Near Agartala; 1 Arrested, 5 on Run.

He said notices have been issued under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 to facilitate the immediate take-down of such content.

Additionally, notices were also served under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to uncover the real identities of the individuals operating these accounts.

Also Read | Tiruvannamalai Shocker: French Woman Lured to Deepamalai Hill in Tamil Nadu Under Pretext of Attaining 'Moksha', Raped; Tourist Guide Arrested.

The Maharashtra Cyber, in coordination with the Nagpur City Cyber Police Station, has identified multiple social media accounts engaged in disseminating objectionable content concerning the Nagpur riots.

The content in question is deliberately designed to hurt the sentiments of a particular religious group, incite communal unrest, and further escalate the ongoing law and order situation in the state, the Maharashtra Cyber stated in a release.

By exploiting deeply held beliefs, such material seeks to provoke the public, create discord, and deepen divisions within communities, it added.

Such actions not only violate legal provisions but also pose a serious threat to peace and stability, it added.

Noting that riots have caused significant damage to public property, the Cyber said strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for spreading such provocative content.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department will identify and prosecute individuals who misuse digital platforms to disrupt communal harmony.

Citizens have been urged to exercise caution while sharing information online and to refrain from engaging with or amplifying unverified or objectionable content, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)