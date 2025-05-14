Dehradun, May 14 (PTI) Mohammad Usman, the elderly man who was accused of raping a minor girl in Nainital, moved a bail application in a POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) court in Haldwani on Wednesday.

Usman's bail application is scheduled to be heard by the court on May 17, his lawyer Manisha Bhandari said.

The 73-year-old man is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Nainital last month.

The incident had triggered communal tension in the tourist town on April 30, with Hindu right wing outfits vandalising shops owned by Muslims.

Usman's immediate arrest helped defuse the tension.

