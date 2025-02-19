Thane, Feb 19 (PTI) The Central government's AI-assisted pilot land survey project, NAKSHA, will be implemented in 12 villages under the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council (KBMC) in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the project was formally launched from Raisen in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Misleading Claims on Mahakumbh an Affront to 56 Crore Devotees, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in UP Assembly (Watch Videos).

Kulgaon-Badlapur is among the ten municipal councils in Maharashtra chosen for the pilot phase due to its strategic location, clean environment, and absence of slums, officials said.

The National Geospatial Knowledge-Based Land Survey of Urban Habitations (NAKSHA) will utilise drones to conduct land surveys and ownership records.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards Released at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Download Hall Ticket for Haryana Board Exams.

Officials said this initiative is expected to enhance urban land management and improve revenue collection in selected urban areas.

Chief Officer Maruti Gaikwad said 12 villages under the municipal limits would be surveyed under this initiative.

"The NAKSHA programme is expected to streamline urban property records, improve transparency, and facilitate better governance, benefiting both residents and local authorities," Gaikwad added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)