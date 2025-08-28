New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): State-owned aluminium producer National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is set to invest Rs 30,000 crore as part of its expansion plans over the next 5 years through 2030.

The expansion plans include setting up of a smelter plant and a captive coal power plant, CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh told reporters Thursday.

Also Read | 'Coolie': Madras High Court Upholds 'A' Certificate for Rajinikanth’s Film; Dismisses Petition of Producers.

"Our existing mining capacity, bauxite mining capacity, is 75 lakh tonnes. We are adding one mine...which will be a 3 million tonnes mine. So from 7.5 million tonnes, we'll be going to maybe 10.5 or maybe 11 million tonnes of bauxite mining.. This will start in next one year."

As far as alumina is concerned, refining alumina chemical production, NALCO's existing capacity is 2.1 million tonnes.

Also Read | 'Hindu Rashtra Ghoshit Nahi Karna Hai, Wo Hai': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Asserts No Need To Formally Declare Bharat As Hindu Nation (Watch Video).

"We are adding 1 million tonnes more alumina capacity. This will start in next year June. So next year June, we will start the commissioning process. It will take some time in the commissioning, maybe next financial year ending our alumina capacity will become 3.1 million tonnes."

It has smelting capacity is 4.6 lakh tonnes.

"Our plan is that we have to add one more smelter and that will take around four years. One more smelter of 5 lakh tonnes. So that will make our capacity around maybe 9.6 lakh tons," the CMD said.

Along with that, it currently has a 1200 megawatt power plant.

"We will be adding 1000 megawatt of power plant (as part of the expansion)," the CMD said.

Bhubaneswar-headquartered NALCO, a Navratna company, aims to become a Maharatna company by 2030, the CMD said.

Separately, the company has reported strongest financial performance in the first quarter of FY 2025-26. NALCO recorded a net profit of Rs 1064 crore, marking a 77% increase from Rs 601 crore during the same period last year.

This builds on a landmark FY 2024-25, during which the company posted its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 5325 crore, a 158% year-on-year rise, and achieved record revenue from operations of Rs 16,788 crore.

The Board today recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share, bringing the total dividend payout for the year to Rs 1928.46 crore.

In Q1 FY 2025-26, the company reported its highest-ever domestic sales of Alumina and Aluminium. Alumina exports rose by 209 percent and domestic Alumina sales increased by 190 percent, leading to a substantial jump in overall sales volumes.

Capitalising on its strong financial foundation, NALCO is advancing a series of expansion initiatives aimed at securing long-term growth and strengthening its value chain. These include Expansion of the 5th Stream of the Alumina Refinery at Damanjodi; Operationalisation of the Pottangi Bauxite Mines to ensure sustained raw material availability; Expansion of the Smelter Plant and Captive Power Plant, among others.

Currently, the Indian government owns 51.28 percent of NALCO's equity capital. The Company has been operating its captive Panchpatmali Bauxite Mines for the pit head Alumina refinery at Damanjodi, in the District of Koraput in Odisha and Aluminium Smelter, Captive Power Plant & Captive coal mines at Angul.

The Company has a 68.25 lakh TPA Bauxite Mine & 21.00 lakh TPA (normative capacity) Alumina Refinery located at Damanjodi in Koraput district of Odisha, and 4.60 lakh TPA Aluminium Smelter, 1200MW Captive Power Plant & 40.00 lakh TPA Coal Mines located at Angul, Odisha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)