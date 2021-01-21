New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The names of 20 soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash earlier last year have been written on the National War Memorial.

According to sources from the Indian Army, names of soldiers who died in operations were being written once a year earlier but now the frequency of adding new names would be increased.

The Galwan valley clash took place on June 15 last year when Indian troops led by colonel babu took on the Chinese troops near the patrolling point 14 area.

India lost 20 troops in the fiercest clash between the two sides in recent times while the Chinese also suffered significant casualties.

The clash led to the hardening of at stance by India which has now allowed troops to use weapons during patrolling after the use of unorthodox weapons by Chinese troops. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)