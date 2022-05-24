Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): A tense situation prevailed in Andhra Pradesh after locals staged a protest on Tuesday against renaming the Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district by blocking the main roads and setting MLA Ponnada Satish's house on fire.

After locals started stone-pelting and tried to set the residence of a minister on fire, police personnel resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd in the district and bring the situation under control. The protestors also vandalised the vehicles.

It was informed that more than 20 policemen were injured in the incident and a school bus was also set on fire.

"The local people and all political parties demanded the Konaseema district be renamed as Ambedkar Konaseema district. In this context, the Ambedkar Konaseema district was recently renamed. Dr BR Ambedkar was a great genius, the founder of the Indian Constitution, the Bharat Ratna, and he was an inspiration to many. It is painful to oppose the naming of a district after such a great man," Taneti Vanitha, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister told media persons.

The minister said people should understand that the district name was changed on the behest of people's wishes, while some are still deliberately trying to create riots.

She further warned that the action will be taken against the conspirators who started the protest in the district.

"There must be action against those who are causing trouble to people. I urge the authorities to take legal action against the agitators and those behind them," she added. (ANI)

