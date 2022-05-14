A massive fire broke out at a plastic granulation factory in the Narela area on Saturday evening, news agency ANI. Reportedly, 15 fire tenders are present on the spot. As per initial information, no one is trapped. Further details are awaited.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Fire breaks out at a plastic granulation factory in the Narela area. 15 fire tenders on the spot. As per initial information, no one is trapped. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)