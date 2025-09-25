Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Namo Drone Didi Yojana in 2023 to economically empower women through innovative drone technology. In Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Self-Help Groups and Sakhi Mandals have played a pivotal role in helping women achieve self-reliance through Namo Drone Didi Yojana, according to a release.

The scheme empowers women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) and Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) by providing drones for agricultural services. It aims to strengthen custom hiring centres, minimise labour and input costs, create sustainable income sources for drone pilots and technicians, and boost crop efficiency, thereby increasing farmers' income.

Sonalben Pambhar from Nanavada village in Paddhari taluka, Rajkot district, shares, "Earlier, I was only looking after my home. The Mission Mangalam team organised a public meeting in our village to introduce us to Namo Drone Didi scheme. After getting the information, I attended a 15-day training at Pune (Sevari), Maharashtra, in December 2023. Later, I received additional training from IFFCO in Rajkot. I got a drone and the technical team taught me how to use it. I first used the drone successfully on June 10, 2024, spraying on cotton and groundnut crops in the farms of my village. Soon, other farmers also requested my help, and my income increased significantly. Over the past year, I have sprayed crops for 1,740 farmers, earning a total of ₹15,38,500. Joining the self-help group helped me earn recognition not just as Drone Didi but also as a Lakhpati Didi. Financial independence allowed me to support my family better and earn respect at home and in society. I am very grateful to the Mission Mangalam Department and Narendra Modi for this scheme."

"I have completed my BA and am involved in agriculture and animal husbandry. I am a member of Shri Sakhi Mandal under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). I actively participate in all the programs of the Sakhi Mandal. Earlier, none of us in the village knew about drones. I learned about them through the NRLM office at the district and taluka level, and I was eager to become a Drone Didi. I completed 15 days of residential drone training at Ahmedabad Indus University through GNFC Bharuch and obtained my license by passing the drone pilot exam. I received a drone and began spraying pesticides in the farms of my village. Today, I am known as Drone Didi in my village, and I earn over ₹50,000 a month. This work has brought me respect and independence, and I am very grateful to the Namo Drone Didi Yojana and Shri Narendra Modi for this opportunity," shares Bhavnaben Chaudhary, from Varsada village in Kankrej taluka, Banaskantha district, according to the release.

Namo Drone Didi Yojana has been a transformative initiative for rural women in Gujarat. Through this scheme, they have gained financial independence, respect, and confidence, becoming role models in their communities. Their courage, determination, and success reflect the true spirit of women's empowerment and the promise of a brighter, self-reliant future, the release added. (Photo/ANI)

