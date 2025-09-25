Did Rajnath Singh Admit to India Losing 4 Rafale Aircrafts During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video

New Delhi, September 25: A video circulating on social media, shared by a pro-Pakistani handle “InsiderWB,” claims to show Defence Minister Rajnath Singh acknowledging that India lost only four Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor due to the prudence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video suggests that had Modi not intervened, Pakistan could have inflicted far greater damage, potentially destroying over 20 Indian cities within 30 seconds.

The clip, accompanied by captions on X (formerly Twitter), alleges that Singh praised Modi for acting sensibly and preventing a large-scale Pakistani attack by opting for a ceasefire, reportedly with US President Donald Trump’s assistance. According to the post, Singh supposedly stated that the operation targeted Pakistani military establishments but was strategically limited to protect Indian cities, highlighting Modi’s decision as crucial in saving India from extensive destruction. Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Admit to India Losing 4 Rafale Aircrafts During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

Fact Check: Rajnath Singh Never Said 4 Rafales Were Lost During Operation Sindoor

However, this video is FAKE. The official clarification from the Press Information Bureau confirms that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh never made such a statement. The original, authentic video shows Singh addressing the Indian community in Morocco, where he discussed Operation Sindoor and India’s response to terrorism from Pakistan. He spoke about the April 23rd consultation with military leadership following the killing of 26 Indians in Pahalgam, the subsequent operation inside Pakistani territory targeting terrorist bases, and India’s acceptance of a ceasefire requested by Pakistan. Singh emphasised India’s preference for maintaining good neighbourly relations and reiterated that the operation is currently paused but could resume depending on Pakistan’s conduct regarding terrorist activities. Did Amit Shah Question PM Narendra Modi’s Foreign Policy After Pakistan–Saudi Defense Deal and Admit to Loss of Rafale and S-400? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Deepfake Video.

PIB urges the public not to fall for digitally altered or AI-edited content. Citizens are advised to rely only on official sources for accurate information.

