Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI): Customs authorities have recovered narcotics substances worth Rs 40 lakh that were in the process of being sent to Australia and have arrested one person in this connection.

Acting on specific information, the Customs officials seized 'crystalline powder' concealed in two parcels at the airport meant to be sent to Australia, a press release said.

The seized goods in white crystalline powder form, tested positive for 'pseudoephedrine', a controlled substance which is a sought-after chemical precursor in manufacturing of Methamphetamine.

The crystalline powder was weighing four kilograms worth Rs 40 lakh, the release said.

Later, a search was conducted at the address given by the consignee and one person was arrested, the release said.PTI VIJ SS

