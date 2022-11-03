Visual of the factory in Narela that caught fire (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested the owner and a contractor of the footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area where a fire had broken out the previous day leaving two dead and 18 injured.

The persons arrested in this connection were the factory owner Sahil Garg and contractor Vasudev Yadav.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code against the owner of a footwear factory in Narela following a fire incident.

On Tuesday morning in the footwear factory in the national capital's Narela left 18 injured and 2 dead, officials said, adding that it was later doused.

The injured persons had been shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

"Today around 9.41 am, a PCR call was received that a fire broke out on the second floor of a footwear factory in E block of Narela Industrial Area. Immediately a team was pressed to the incident spot. A total of 20 people were rescued out of which 18 are undergoing treatment, and 2 have died," DCP Outer North Delhi Devesh Kumar Mahla told ANI on Tuesday.

We received a PCR call at around 9.35 am, about the incident. Immediately 15 fire tenders were pressed into service. There was raw material and chemicals in the factory, due to which the fire spread," Sandeep Duggal, DO Delhi Fire Department told ANI.

Quoting a contractor working in the factory, Duggal said that there were 300 people in this factory who came out on their own, and neighbors had put up ladders, helping people to evacuate the building. (ANI)

