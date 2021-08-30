Patna, August 30: Janata Dal-United party's general Secretary KC Tyagi asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and will be the candidate for the post of Prime Minister in the 2024 general elections.

"PM Narendra Modi ji is and will be the PM candidate for 2024 general elections," he said.

Tyagi's comments came after he claimed that "Nitish Kumar has qualities to become PM" Moreover, Lalan Singh, JD(U) national president said, "There is a difference between having the qualities to become PM & filing a claiming to be one. PM material means he (Nitish Kumar) has the capabilities and capacity to lead the country. We are a small party, how will we claim for it."

JD(U) and NDA are partners in a coalition government in Bihar. Tyagi also suggested that NDA coordination committees should be set up at the national level to ensure the smooth functioning of NDA. Election Commission of India Working With IIT-Madras on Blockchain Technology for E-Voting.

"NDA coordination committees should be set up at the national level, in Bihar, and at other places also, to ensure smooth functioning of NDA," Tyagi had said.

Reacting to Tyagi's comment of coordination committees to be set up, BJP MP Ajay Nishad from Bihar's Muzaffarpur said, "BJP Government at the Centre is a majority government. BJP has more than 300 MPs. Even if any party wants to leave NDA, it will have no impact on BJP."

Tyagi also said that JDU wants to expand the party's base and therefore, it has decided to contest Manipur and Uttar Pradesh elections.

In view of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, JDU announced that it will contest the elections alone if no alliance is formed with parties in the state. Notably, BJP is in alliance with JDU in Bihar. However, BJP is contesting alone and is in power currently in Uttar Pradesh.

On August 8, KC Tyagi said the party's first priority is to contest Manipur and Uttar Pradesh elections in an alliance with the BJP while adding that JD(U) will contest independently in case there no alliance is formed. Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said, "JD(U) will contest elections in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Our first priority is to contest forming an alliance with BJP. We will contest independently in case there no alliance is made."

The assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur are due early next year.

