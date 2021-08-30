New Delhi, August 30: The application process of the Delhi University (DU) will conclude for the academic session 2021-22 on Tuesday, i.e. August 31. Candidates who are interested to pursue the UG courses from Delhi University can apply through the official website-ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The students seeking admissions to various undergraduate (UG) programmes at the DU can apply by tomorrow. Students must check their eligibility for the courses before applying.

According to reports, as many as 4,23,439 students have registered themselves for DU 2021 UG admissions. While applying for the courses in Delhi University, the students falling coming under UR, EWS and OBC category will have to pay application fees which is Rs 250 while students falling in SC, ST and PwBD category will have to pay Rs 100 as application fees. Click Here for the Direct Link to Apply.

DU UG Admissions 2021: How To Apply

Candidates have to visit the official website of DU Admissions- ugadmission.uod.ac.in. If a student hasn’t registered before, he/she has to click on the 'New Registration' tab A new tab would open which will have a login window Enter the required credentials and then click on 'Submit' The Delhi University Admission forms will appear on the screen, fill in all the details correctly. Upload all the scanned documents and then pay the application fee through prescribed online payment modes Reading and verify all the details carefully and then click on ‘Submit’. Now save and take a print out of DU UG admission 2021 application form

According to reports, the first Delhi University (DU) cut off 2021 is expected to be released by October 1 while the admission process is likely to begin from October 4.

