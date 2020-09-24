Nashik, Sep 24 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 68,000-mark and rose to 68,829 on Thursday with the addition of 1,176 new patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed 24 more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 1,249, they said.

Also Read | Swag Disease by Indian Rappers Mishul and Illah Is Setting the Internet Ablaze.

Of these, 10 deceased were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, 12 from other parts of the district, one from Malegaon town and one from outside the district who was receiving treatment here, the officials said.

Also, 2,310 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the tally of recovered cases to 60,298 in the north Maharashtra district, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 34,000 in Maharashtra, New Coronavirus Cases Remain High.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)