Nashik, Apr 2 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally touched 4,76,013 on Saturday with the addition of one case, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Mutant ‘XE’: No Need to Push Panic Button, But Keep Close Watch, Says TIGS Director Rakesh Mishra.

So far, 4,67,102 people have been discharged post recovery, including one during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 12, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)