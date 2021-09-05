Nashik, Sep 5 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality while 100 patients recovered, health officials said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Four Killed, 17 Injured as Tractor-Trolley Overturns in Jhabua.

The fresh additions pushed the tally of infections to 4,05,961, the death toll to 8,594, and the number of recoveries to 3,96,421 in the Nashik district, they said.

Also Read | Kisan Mahapanchayat: Sitaram Yechury Says ‘Left Parties Support Farmers’ Agitation Against Farm Laws’, Asks Centre to Listen to Farmers’ Demands.

With 3,379 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the Nashik district went up to 24,76,537, the officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)