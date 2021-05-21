Nashik, May 21 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally reached 3,77,353 after 955 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the day also saw 46 deaths and 2,394 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,280 and the recovery count is 3,56,852, he said.

With 12,667 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 15,10,629, he said.

Meanwhile, district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said some restrictions here would be relaxed after May 23 as the cases as well as the positivity rate were decreasing.

"However, restrictions that are part of the state government's break the chain initiative will continue to be enforced strictly. Permission will be given to reopen industrial areas and Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in the district with strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol," he said after a review meet with senior officials here.

He said a possible third wave may affect children and directed district officials to keep COVID care centres ready for them.

