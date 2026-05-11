India News | Nashik TCS Case: Accused Nida Khan Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): Accused Nida Khan has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody in the Nashik Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) case after being produced before the Nashik Road Court on Monday.

After hearing the matter, the court remanded her to judicial custody, following which she was taken to Nashik Road Central Jail.

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Khan is named as an accused in the case involving alleged sexual harassment and hurting religious sentiments of certain employees in the Nashik office of TCS.

Advocate Milind Kurkute informed that a bail application has been filed by the accused side in the case registered at Mumbai Naka Police Station. He said the bail plea will be heard on the following day.

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The case is being investigated by the Nashik Police. Earlier, Nida Khan was in police remand, during which she was questioned on various aspects related to the case. She was produced before the court after the completion of her police remand period. She was taken into custody from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A local court had earlier dismissed Khan's anticipatory bail plea, while the prosecution opposed relief, citing the seriousness of the allegations. So far, five accused have been arrested, and a total of nine cases have been registered in connection with the matter.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the case, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday alleged that AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel sheltered accused Nida Khan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and claimed that former MP Imtiaz Jaleel was the "main culprit" in the case.

Speaking to ANI here, Shirsat alleged that Khan had been hiding in his constituency for over a month with the support of AIMIM functionaries. "Nida Khan was kept in hiding in my constituency, Sambhajinagar, for 43 days. A corporator of AIMIM has helped her hide. This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. The accused is just a pawn. Many big figures are behind this racket. Imtiaz Jaleel is also involved in this," Shirsat said.

He further alleged that Jaleel had facilitated Khan's stay in Sambhajinagar along with members of her family. "Imtiaz Jaleel supported this girl and brought her from Nashik to Sambhajinagar, and she and four other members of her family were staying at his corporator's home. Imtiaz Jaleel is the main culprit. There could be other people up the chain than Imtiaz Jaleel, too," the minister added.

Shirsat also demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter comprehensively. "AIMIM party could be a pawn too. Someone could be behind them as well. The police are going to bring all these things to light during their investigation. I demand, and that's why I have asked the CM as well, that an SIT should be formed, and this should be investigated, and arrest Imtiaz and his partner. When he is in police custody, he will spill all the other names," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)