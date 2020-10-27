Bhopal/Gwalior, Oct 27 (PTI) Congress leader Kamal Nath on Tuesday claimed "bargaining", possibly a reference to his MLAs being lured to switch sides, to bring down his government in Madhya Pradesh started four months before it actually fell in March this year.

Addressing a bypoll rally in Gwalior, the state Congress president said his mistake was that he "did not bargain for the government as I have always believed in clean politics".

Also Read | Waste Generated From Ghazipur Mandi Will Be Combusted to Create Electricity, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"There was bargain going on for four months before the fall of the Congress government (in March)," Nath said.

The former chief minister said Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, would never have imagined there would be bypolls for 28 seats, and not one or two, in a 230-member House due to the politics of "horse-trading and bargaining".

Also Read | Delhi Reports 4,853 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike Since Onset of Pandemic.

The 15-month-old Nath government fell in March after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the Assembly and the party, and later joined the BJP, which came to power under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Hitting back, MP BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said in Bhopal that Nath's statement was a "face-saving act" as he had failed to keep his party legislators together when in power.

"He failed in the role given by his party. His party leadership is not happy with him. Most MLAs who resigned and joined the BJP are young, their average age is 45 years. They don't see a political future in the Congress," Agrawal said.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)