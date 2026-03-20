New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): In a major reform aimed at improving the quality of dental education and aligning it with global standards, the Government of India has constituted the National Dental Commission (NDC) along with three autonomous boards, replacing the Dental Council of India (DCI).

According to a press release, the notifications in this regard were issued on March 19, 2026, and the NDC framework comes into effect from the same date.

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"This historic reform marks a decisive shift towards a regulatory framework that is transparent, quality-driven, and accountable; replacing the earlier elected structure. The Commission will introduce essential and long-overdue regulatory reforms in dental education, and enhance access to affordable oral healthcare across the country," the release stated.

To support the functioning of the Commission, three autonomous bodies have been constituted -- Undergraduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board to oversee dental education, Dental Assessment and Rating Board to regulate accreditation and institutional assessment, and Ethics and Dental Registration Board to govern professional conduct and registration of dentists, the release said.

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Dr Sanjay Tewari has been appointed as Chairperson of the National Dental Commission, while Dr Mousumi Goswami has been appointed as Part-Time Member.

For the Undergraduate and Postgraduate Dental Education Board, Dr Chandrashekhar Janakiram has been appointed as President, Dr Shailesh Madhav Lele as Whole Time Member, and Dr Nagaraj M as Part Time Member, the release said.

For the Dental Assessment and Rating Board, Lt Gen (Retd) Nanda Kishore Sahoo has been appointed as President, Dr Himanshu Aeran as Whole Time Member, and Dr Parimala Tyagi as Part Time Member.

For the Ethics and Dental Registration Board, Lt Gen (Retd) Tapas Kumar Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as Whole Time Member, Dr Usha Hegde as Whole Time Member, and Dr Swarga Jyoti Das as Part Time Member.

Arindam Modak will head the Secretariat as Secretary to the NDC, the release added.

The release said the National Dental Commission will frame regulations to implement the provisions of the Act, conduct rating and assessment of dental institutions, evaluate human resources and promote dental research, frame guidelines for fee regulation in private dental colleges, and establish standards for community dental care, education, research, and professional ethics.

"With the coming into force of the NDC Act from 19th March, 2026, the Dentists Act, 1948 stands repealed, and the Dental Council of India is dissolved with effect from the same date," the release added. (ANI)

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