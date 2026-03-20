Mumbai, March 20: NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, embroiled in the Captain Ashok Kharat controversy, resigned on Friday from her post as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women. Following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, she met Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar at her official residence ‘Devgiri’ and shortly after submitted her resignation. Earlier, Fadnavis had summoned her to his residence, Varsha, and instructed her to step down immediately.

The directions came two days after the arrest of self‑proclaimed godman Captain Ashok Kharat from Nashik on charges of sexual harassment and rape. Chakankar is a trustee of Shri Shivnika Sansthan in Sinnar, Nashik district, where Kharat is president. The CM’s directive followed backlash after a video surfaced showing her washing Kharat’s feet. Ashok Kharat Viral Video: How and Where 58 Obscene Videos Were Saved by Self-Styled Godman?.

Fadnavis has already ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations against Kharat, including repeated sexual assault and filming of several women. On Friday evening, Chakankar posted a letter to Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date, directing a thorough, time‑bound and impartial investigation.

She said the commission was monitoring the case and asked the Nashik police commissioner to keep the commission updated. Police confiscated a pen drive containing at least 58 video recordings of private moments of individuals. Photos also surfaced showing Chakankar holding an umbrella over Kharat’s head and performing Paadya Pujan (ritually washing his feet). ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Obscene Clip Surfaces Following Self-Styled Godman’s Arrest in Nashik.

She has also been accused of threatening a reporter who exposed Kharat a year ago. Chakankar has said she will soon respond to all allegations with evidence.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare, activist Anjali Damania and NCP’s Rupali Thombre accused Chakankar of indulging in black magic rituals and protecting Kharat.

Leaders across parties, including her colleague Rupali Thombare Patil and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, demanded her immediate resignation to ensure an impartial investigation.

NCP working president Praful Patel said the matter was extremely serious and strict action would be taken against those found guilty. He cautioned against concluding solely from photographs. NCP state president Sunil Tatkare later said the government would take a firm stand and ensure strict action against the guilty, while the party would support an impartial investigation.

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