Indore, Jul 21 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said his party chief Sonia Gandhi was being harassed by those who had not even "sacrificed a nail" during the freedom struggle.

He was speaking to reporters during a protest by Congress workers here against the Enforcement Directorate for questioning Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

"Sonia Gandhi is a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family that had sacrificed for the nation and is being harassed only because of a political rivalry in the National Herald case,” Singh told reporters in front of the ED officer here.

"Members of the Nehru-Gandhi family are being harassed today by those who supported the British rulers during the Independence struggle. Leave alone blood and sweat, they (those harassing her) have not even sacrificed a nail during the freedom struggle," Singh said.

The National Herald case was baseless as no property was sold, no money was exchanged, Singh said, adding that the Union government under the BJP was targeting opponents by misusing probe agencies.

After questioning her for two hours on Thursday, the ED has summoned Gandhi for a second round of questioning in the money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on July 25, officials said in Delhi.

