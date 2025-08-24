Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 24 (ANI): In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, is set to host a national-level Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on "Ayurveda Aahar" from August 25 to August 30, 2025.

The six-day event aims to explore traditional Ayurvedic dietary principles through a scientific lens and discuss their relevance in modern healthcare.

Titled "Exploring Ayurveda Aahara: Scientific Insights into Traditional Dietary Practices," the CME will focus on the nutritional benefits, therapeutic uses, and integration of Ayurvedic dietary practices into contemporary medical systems.

Organised jointly by the Department of Rasa Shastra & Bhaishajya Kalpana and Department of Swasthavritta & Yoga, the event will bring together Ayurvedic physicians, academicians, researchers, and scientists from across India.

Topics of focus will include, Classical Ayurvedic Knowledge and Modern Scientific Analysis, Role of Pathya Kalpana in health promotion and disease prevention, Use of scientific tools and techniques for evaluation of Ayurvedic food products, Natural coloring, shelf-life, and safety standards, Nutritional profiling, product designing, and packaging innovations, National and international food standards and Global commercialisation opportunities for Ayurveda Aahar.

Alongside the academic sessions, a dedicated exhibition will also be held showcasing Ayurveda-based dietary products developed by the two departments of NIA. The exhibition will provide valuable insights for researchers, industry experts, and academicians interested in Ayurvedic nutrition.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Anupam Srivastava, Head of the Department of Rasa Shastra & Bhaishajya Kalpana, said: "This CME is a key step towards translating classical Ayurvedic wisdom into evidence-based, globally accepted nutritional solutions. It opens new avenues for integrating Ayurveda Aahar into mainstream healthcare and the global nutrition system."

More than 30 experts from prestigious institutions across India will participate in the event, including representatives from FSSAI, CFTRI, Ministry of AYUSH, and other national research bodies. The event is expected to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and highlight Ayurveda's role in global health and nutrition systems. (ANI)

