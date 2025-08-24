New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the nation on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, calling the holy scripture a source of eternal guidance and inspiration.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Warm greetings on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The timeless teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji continue to illuminate lives across the world, reminding us of the values of compassion, humility and service. The teachings inspire humanity to strengthen the spirit of unity and harmony.

"May we always walk the path of wisdom shown by the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and strive to build a better planet," added the post.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings to the "Sikh brothers" and the people of Uttar Pradesh on the auspicious day and in a post on X wrote, "Whenever a crisis has befallen Sanatan Dharma, the Sikh Gurus have always stepped forward and never hesitated to sacrifice everything. On the sacred occasion of the Prakash Parv of 'Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji,' today in Gorakhpur, at the Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Paidleganj, tourism development works were inaugurated. Heartfelt congratulations to all Sikh brothers and the people of Uttar Pradesh!"

Prakash Parv is observed in honour and remembrance of Guru Granth Sahib. On this day, Sikhs all over the world send greetings to one another and vow to follow the path and teachings of Guru Granth Sahib.

Gurudwaras across India and the world are lit up with beautiful lights and decorations. In addition to this, a 'Langar' is organised in every gurudwara, and Sikhs perform community service as well. In some places, the 'Nagar Prabhat Pheri' is also organised, wherein Sikhs join in with great fervour and enthusiasm.

During Prakash Parv, Ardas is done, and prayers are offered in the Gurdwaras. A special bhajan-kirtan is also performed on this occasion. (ANI)

