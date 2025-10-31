Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 31 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid rich tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at a function organised at the Haryana Civil Secretariat to mark National Unity Day. He said that National Unity Day is not only a tribute to a great leader but also an occasion to reaffirm the collective resolve to build a strong and united India.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered an oath to officers and employees to uphold the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. In his address, CM Nayab Singh Saini said that Sardar Patel was a true symbol of national unity and the architect of a united India. "As the first Home Minister of independent India, Sardar Patel strengthened the nation's foundations through his exceptional administrative abilities. At the time of independence, the country was divided into numerous princely states and royal territories, but Sardar Patel succeeded in integrating 562 princely states into the Indian Union, thereby laying the groundwork for a united and strong nation," CM Saini said.

"National Unity Day is not only a tribute to a great leader but also an occasion to reaffirm the collective resolve to build a strong and united India," he added. The Chief Minister further said that India is now on the path to becoming a global superpower, a vision whose foundation was laid by Sardar Patel. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised Patel's dream of complete national integration by abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The construction of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district, he said, has immortalised Sardar Patel's legacy for future generations. Emphasising the importance of the day, the Chief Minister urged everyone to draw inspiration from Sardar Patel's life and remain committed to the unity, integrity, and security of the country. The Chief Minister extended his greetings on National Unity Day to all officers and employees and administered the oath of dedication to the nation's unity and integrity. Speaking at the event, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi also paid homage to Sardar Patel, describing him as the unparalleled architect of India's national unity. He said that through his sharp intellect and strong determination, Sardar Patel achieved the extraordinary feat of integrating 562 princely states under challenging circumstances -- an accomplishment rarely seen in world history, particularly without bloodshed. He said that Sardar Patel's life exemplified sacrifice, dedication, and determination. Patel envisioned an India where the administrative system was founded on discipline, integrity, and service. He described the concept of the Indian Administrative Service as a fundamental pillar of nation-building. Welcoming the Chief Minister, Dr Amit Agrawal, Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Information, Public Relations, Language, and Culture, said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in establishing the administrative foundation of independent India. By politically unifying the princely states, he built a strong central administration. Under his visionary leadership, the All India Services including the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service became the backbone of governance and law enforcement, ensuring stability and good governance. His efforts, he said, helped India emerge as a strong, organised, and administratively capable nation. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Sumita Misra, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta, Director General of Police O P Singh, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Saket Kumar, along with several senior officers and employees were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

