Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 24 (ANI): Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday stated that the state's agricultural university report indicates that natural farming, when implemented with five dimensions, delivers full production from the first year itself.

"Recent reports from three of Gujarat's four agricultural universities: Junagadh, Anand, and Dantiwada have confirmed that when natural farming is practised following its five core principles, the yield in the very first year matches that of chemical farming. While chemical farming involves significantly higher costs, natural farming proves far more beneficial to farmers due to its minimal expenses and sustainable approach," Governor Acharya Devvrat said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) to promote and expand natural farming nationwide. It is, therefore, our collective responsibility to actively contribute to this mission by encouraging more and more farmers to adopt natural farming practices," he further said.

Governor Acharya Devvrat mentioned that global warming has become the greatest challenge the world is facing today. Amidst the growing number of diseases, pure food, clean air, and safe water have become essential necessities. Natural agriculture is the only solution to protect both public health and the environment.

Following the advice of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, all Collectors and District Development Officers of the state visited Prakrutik Krushi Farm (Natural Agriculture Farm) at Gurukul Kurukshetra. This initiative led to a rapid acceleration of the natural agriculture campaign in the state, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

To expand the scope of natural farming in the state, a virtual meeting was held through the CM Dashboard under the chairmanship of Governor Acharya Devvrat and in the presence of the Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel, with all municipal commissioners, district collectors, and district development officers of the state.

On this occasion, the Governor clarified that organic farming and natural farming are fundamentally different. He explained that organic farming does not significantly reduce costs, lessen labour, or increase yield. In contrast, natural farming offers the advantage of higher production at a lower cost, while also ensuring healthier and more nutritious produce.

At the district level, the Governor appealed to all municipal commissioners, district collectors, and district development officers to establish more marketing platforms for farmers engaged in natural farming to encourage them. The Governor offered guidance, emphasising that collective efforts are essential to conserving electricity under the 'Save Electricity Campaign' initiated by the Chief Minister.

"By adopting energy-saving habits, we can protect the environment and ensure that sufficient electricity is available for those in need. For example, saving just one hour of electricity a day by turning off streetlights slightly before sunrise and switching them on shortly after sunrise can lead to savings of crores of rupees. Furthermore, we should use devices in the office only when necessary. Adopting electricity conservation habits not only protects the environment but also ensures adequate power for those in need. Simple actions, like turning off street lights before sunrise and on after, can save one hour of electricity daily, leading to savings of crores of rupees. Additionally, we should use electronic devices only when necessary, especially in office settings," the Governor said.

During the video conference, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised that Collectors and District Development Officers must play a key role in correcting the misconception that natural farming leads to lower income. They can accomplish this by encouraging more farmers from their districts to visit natural farming farms. He also emphasised that Collectors and District Development Officers should actively promote and evaluate natural farming efforts during their routine activities, such as village visits, gram sabhas, and night meetings, encouraging more farmers and villagers to adopt this sustainable practice.

"The state government is supporting the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Acharya Devvrat to promote natural farming. Gujarat Government is committed to the goal of achieving 100 per cent natural farming," the CM said.

The Chief Minister noted that one of the 9 resolutions shared by the Prime Minister is the expansion of natural farming and agricultural production. In this context, the Chief Minister urged the District Collectors and District Development Officers to take the lead in promoting natural farming and ensuring its benefits, such as health, wellness, and a disease-free lifestyle, reach even the most remote communities.

Agriculture Minister Raghavjibhai Patel stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are making relentless efforts to promote natural agriculture throughout the state. "The state's agriculture department is fully committed to this vital initiative. It is crucial that all municipal commissioners, district collectors, and district development officers organise visits to model farms for as many farmers as possible, arrange extensive training, and ensure sufficient space for farmers to sell their natural agricultural products without facing any difficulties," the Agriculture Minister said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi gave an overview of the progress of natural farming in the state. Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Cooperation, Anju Sharma, presented the activities carried out under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) and the Gujarat Prakritik Krushi Vikas Board.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M K Das, Principal Secretary to the Governor Ashok Sharma, senior officers of the Departments of Agriculture, ATMA, and Animal Husbandry, as well as all municipal commissioners, district collectors, and district development officers of the state. (ANI)

