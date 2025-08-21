Bhubaneswar, August 21: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was discharged from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening after being admitted for dehydration.

Patnaik, who was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneshwar, on Sunday (August 17), returned to his residence, Naveen Niwas, where he is expected to rest and recover. Former 5T Chairman and ex-BJD leader V K Pandian accompanied him on his way home.

After his discharge, Patnaik expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes and thanked the hospital staff for their care. "I want to thank the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes for my health and, of course, to the hospital for taking such good care of me. Thanks," Patnaik said in a post on X. He also thanked several ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Naveen Patnaik Health Update: Former Odisha CM Discharged From Hospital; Thanks PM Narendra Modi, Cong’s Mallikarjun Kharge and People for Their Good Wishes.

The BJD, in a statement, said PM Modi spoke to former Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik today. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also suggested that Naveen Patnaik rest for some time and come to Delhi soon to meet him. Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised: BJD Supremo Admitted in Bhubaneswar’s SUM Hospital With Age-Related Health Issues, Condition Stable.

Naveen Patnaik Walks Out of Hospital

VIDEO | Bhubaneswar: BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) was discharged from the hospital after his recovery yesterday. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/CyarnQn3PP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2025

During his hospital stay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Patnaik over the phone, inquiring about his health and wishing him a speedy recovery. The Prime Minister also invited Patnaik to visit Delhi once his health improves. Patnaik also received visits from Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, "Honourable Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the recently hospitalised BJD President Shri Naveen Patnaik this evening. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery."

