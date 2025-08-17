Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Odisha Assembly Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday due to age-related health concerns, party leaders confirmed. The 78-year-old former chief minister reportedly complained of uneasiness on Saturday night, prompting doctors to visit him at his residence, Naveen Niwas. Patnaik, who recently underwent spinal surgery for cervical arthritis in Mumbai on June 22, had returned to Odisha on July 12 after being discharged on July 7. His health is currently stable, an official health bulletin. Supporters have expressed concern, while BJD leaders assured that Patnaik is under expert medical care and closely monitored. Naveen Patnaik Health Update: BJD Chief Discharged After Successful Spine Surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai (See Pic).

Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised

Ex-Odisha Naveen Patnaik admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, at 5:15 PM today due to dehydration. His condition is stable and he is responding well to treatment: Hospital Bulletin pic.twitter.com/5g4kARPMxB — Sujit Bisoyi (@bisoyisujit87) August 17, 2025

