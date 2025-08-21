Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 21 (ANI): Naveen Patnaik, former Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president, was discharged from SUM Ultimate Medicare Hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday evening after a brief hospital stay for dehydration. He was admitted to the hospital on August 17 and received treatment for his condition.

The BJD Chief was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday, owing to dehydration. After his discharge, Patnaik returned to his residence, Naveen Niwas, where he is expected to rest and recover.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 21 August 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment, and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Patnaik expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes during his hospital stay. He also thanked the hospital staff for providing him with excellent care.

"I want to thank the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes for my health and, of course, to the hospital for taking such good care of me. Thanks," he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Srisailam MLA B Rajasekhara Reddy, Followers Accused of Kidnapping, Assaulting Forest Officials in Nandyal District.

Patnaik, on his X post, thanked several ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik today. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. PM Modi also suggested that Naveen Patnaik rest for some time and come to Delhi soon to meet him," the BJD said in a statement.

During his hospital stay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Patnaik over the phone, inquiring about his health and wishing him a speedy recovery. The Prime Minister also invited Patnaik to visit Delhi once his health improves.

Patnaik received visits from several prominent leaders, including Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, and Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das.

Member of Rajya Sabha and Opposition Leader, Jairam Ramesh, wrote, "Honourable Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the recently hospitalised BJD President Shri Naveen Patnaik this evening. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery," on his X post on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Patnaik also thanked poeple of Odisha and the medical staff while at the hospital. "Thank the people of #Odisha for the good wishes. I would like to thank the doctors and medical staff for taking wonderful care of me. I am recovering well and will meet the people soon," read his X post.

Earlier, several Odisha Ministers and the state Congress also visited the hospital to meet Naveen Patnaik and enquired about his health. They wished him a speedy recovery. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)