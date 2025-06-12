New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, interacted with Commodore Arogyaswami Paulraj (retd) on issues and initiatives related to strengthening the ecosystem for Artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, indigenisation of defence systems, and infusion of technology.

Coimbatore-born Commodore Paulraj who jointed the Stanford University faculty after serving in the Indian Navy for 26 years is a pioneer of the APSOH SONAR system and inventor of MIMO technology.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Before interacting with the CNS, Commodore Paulraj (retd) also addressed senior officers of the Indian Defence Forces on AI and Core Technologies in Modern Warfare and National Security at Nausena Bhawan on Wednesday.

Drawing from his distinguished naval R&D career, including the development of the APSOH SONAR system and contributions to semiconductor and electronics systems, Comomdore Paulraj emphasised the urgent need to invest in indigenous capabilities for data processing, autonomous systems, and AI-enabled platforms.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Globally renowned for inventing MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output) antenna technology - now foundational to 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi - he underscored the strategic necessity of integrating AI into the Indian military ecosystem. His talk highlighted that self-reliance in core technologies is no longer a choice, but a national imperative aligned with the goals of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and ViksitBharat 2047, the Indian Navy said in a statemement..

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Indian Navy delegation, led by Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, NM, participated in the 10th Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks with the Royal Malaysian Navy held in Kuala Lumpur on June 10.

The Royal Malaysian Navy delegation was led by First Admiral Harisundar Rajoo, Senior Director, Operations and Training. During the talks, both sides discussed ongoing bilateral naval engagements and outlined plans for future collaborative activities.

The Indian Navy, in a post on X, stated, "Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, NM, led the #IndianNavy delegation for the 10th Navy to Navy Staff Talks with the #RoyalMalaysianNavy, at Kuala Lumpur on 10 June. The #RoyalMalaysianNavy delegation was led by First Admiral Harisundar Rajoo, Senior Director, Operations and Training. Both sides held discussions on ongoing bilateral naval engagements and outlined plans for future collaborative activities."

In parallel to the naval dialogue in Kuala Lumpur, India also expanded its diplomatic outreach in the region. Secretary (East) P. Kumaran met Permanent Secretary, Brunei Darussalam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hajah Johariah Binti Abdul Wahab, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit Senior Officials' Meeting (EAS SOM) in Malaysia's Penang on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further deepen the enhanced partnership between India and Brunei and cooperation under ASEAN and other frameworks.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)