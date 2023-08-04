Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Disappointed by discrimination within the organization, a Naxal couple surrendered before security forces in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The surrendered Naxals were identified as Muchaki Galle and Muchaki Bhima, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Tongpal Tomesh Verma, adding that the woman naxal was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head.

The naxal couple surrendered before security forces under the campaign ‘Puna Narkom’ (a term in the local Gondi dialect which means New Dawn) by getting impressed by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of Chhattisgarh government, said the SDOP. (ANI)

