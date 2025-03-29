Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday congratulated the security forces for their bravery as they neutralised 16 Naxalites and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in a major encounter in the Kerlapal area of the Sukma district.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 2026 would be fulfilled.

Also Read | Rajasthan Weather Update and Forecast: Cold Winds From North India Cause Significant Drop in Temperature Across State; Further Decline Expected in Next 2 Days.

"I congratulate the security forces for their bravery, and I bow to their courage. Our government is continuously getting success in this regard... I believe that Union HM Amit Shah's resolve to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 2026 will be fulfilled," Sai told ANI.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed the killing of a top Naxal leader in an encounter in the Sukma district.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Conversation With Myanmar Military Junta Chief Min Aung Hlaing, Offers Condolences and Assistance.

The Naxal leader has been identified as Jagdish, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh. The killed naxal was involved in the Jhiram Ghati incident earlier, in which top Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh were killed, and the Narayanpur incident, where several security personnel were killed.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao also reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating armed Naxalism.

He said, "The resolve of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Mod, is to eliminate armed Naxalism from the country by March 2026, and our security forces are working in the same direction. The bravery and courage with which our security forces are working, we will eliminate Naxalism in the given time."

Earlier, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the recovery of 16 Naxal bodies from the site and said, "Two of our jawans sustained injuries during the operation and are being evacuated for medical attention."

He said that security forces also seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), and INSAS rifles from the area.

"This can be called one of the biggest encounters Sukma has seen to date," SP Chavan added.

The official said that the identities of the slain Naxals are yet to be ascertained. The exchange of fire began following a joint anti-Naxal operation launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday.

According to officials, the operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxals in the Kerlapal area under Sukma police station limits.

The joint team moved out for the search mission on March 28, and intermittent firing has continued since early morning on Saturday (March 29).

Security forces are currently conducting an intensive search of the encounter site and surrounding forested terrain.Sukma is one of the worst-affected districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which has seen several Naxal attacks in the past. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)