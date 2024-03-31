India News | Naxalites Torch 4 Trucks Engaged in Iron Ore Transportation in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, Mar 31 (PTI) Naxalites have set ablaze four trucks engaged in the transportation of iron ore from a mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident which took place late Saturday night, they said.

The four trucks carrying iron ore from the Aamdai Ghati mine, allotted to a private company, were stopped by Naxalites near Chhotedongar police station on Orchha-Narayanpur road, a senior police official said.

They asked drivers to get down from the trucks, then set the vehicles on fire and fled from the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot but by then the trucks were completely gutted, the official added.

Naxalites have been opposing the Aamdai Ghati mine project since a long time and they have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in work at the site.

Narayanpur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

