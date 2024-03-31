India News | Naxalites Torch 4 Trucks Engaged in Iron Ore Transportation in Chhattisgarh

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Naxalites have set ablaze four trucks engaged in the transportation of iron ore from a mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Mar 31, 2024 09:00 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Naxalites Torch 4 Trucks Engaged in Iron Ore Transportation in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, Mar 31 (PTI) Naxalites have set ablaze four trucks engaged in the transportation of iron ore from a mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident which took place late Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Leader’s Wife Shot Dead at Her Residence by Unknown Assailant in Hapur, Probe On.

The four trucks carrying iron ore from the Aamdai Ghati mine, allotted to a private company, were stopped by Naxalites near Chhotedongar police station on Orchha-Narayanpur road, a senior police official said.

They asked drivers to get down from the trucks, then set the vehicles on fire and fled from the spot, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Raped by 22-Year-Old Relative in Kanpur; Accused Arrested.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot but by then the trucks were completely gutted, the official added.

Naxalites have been opposing the Aamdai Ghati mine project since a long time and they have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in work at the site.

Narayanpur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
00px; min-height: 250px; text-align:center;'>
Agency News PTI| Mar 31, 2024 09:00 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Naxalites Torch 4 Trucks Engaged in Iron Ore Transportation in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, Mar 31 (PTI) Naxalites have set ablaze four trucks engaged in the transportation of iron ore from a mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident which took place late Saturday night, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Leader’s Wife Shot Dead at Her Residence by Unknown Assailant in Hapur, Probe On.

The four trucks carrying iron ore from the Aamdai Ghati mine, allotted to a private company, were stopped by Naxalites near Chhotedongar police station on Orchha-Narayanpur road, a senior police official said.

They asked drivers to get down from the trucks, then set the vehicles on fire and fled from the spot, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Raped by 22-Year-Old Relative in Kanpur; Accused Arrested.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot but by then the trucks were completely gutted, the official added.

Naxalites have been opposing the Aamdai Ghati mine project since a long time and they have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in work at the site.

Narayanpur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Brentfist">

  • Police Security to Come at a Price in Lucknow! Administration Decides to Charge Fees for Security Arrangements at Malls, Hotels, Private Functions and Events

  • Sunita Kejriwal to Read Statement by Arvind Kejriwal at INDIA Bloc’s Rally at Ramlila Maidan : Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 31, 2024

  • Chance Perdomo Dies at 27 in a Motorcycle Accident; Actor Was Known for His Roles in TV Series' 'Gen V' and 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

  • ‘They Have Taken My Photos and Are Threatening Me’: Polytechnic Student in Visakhapatnam Alleges Sex Assault, Jumps to Death From College Building

  • INDIA Bloc Rally: Sunita Kejriwal to Read Jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Message at Ramlila Maidan, Says AAP

  • I-League 2023–24: Mohammedan Sporting a Victory Away From Title After Drawing With Inter Kashi

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Brentford vs Man United
    50K+ searches
    Manchester United
    50K+ searches
    Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Easter Sunday
    5K+ searches
    मयंक यादव
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma